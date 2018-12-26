Massive fireworks display at Al Majaz Waterfront to illuminate Sharjah skies

Visitors to Al Majaz Waterfront will watch a spectacle of lights and colors synchronized with beautiful shows by the Sharjah Fountain, after the annual countdown celebration.

To complete the beautiful family-friendly setting, twelve restaurants will offer special set menus for the New Year’s Eve celebrations serving regional and international delicacies at the waterfront.

Al Majaz Waterfront fireworks location is conveniently located to provide unparalleled view from multiple locations and tourist attraction spots in the emirate, including Al Noor Island, The Flag Island and Khalid Lagoon Corniche – making it an ideal spot to witness the whole fireworks and share the joyous occasion with family and love ones.

Marwah Obaid Al Shamsi, General Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “Building on the huge success of past years’ celebrations, we are setting the scene for visitors to experience an amazing evening under the bright stars and clear skies, and a unique dining experience guaranteed to add exquisite flavors to the last meal of the year. We have set in motion all that is necessary to assure an exceptional evening for visitors, who we also encourage to use the concierge service for an advance booking and ease of mind.”

“We encourage visitors to start their evening around 8:30pm, to avoid the traffic rush, and enjoy the outdoor activities, before settling in and enjoy the great views, vibrant and joyous surroundings, and usher in the new year in an exceptional setting.” she added.

Visitors planning their evening at Al Majaz Waterfront, especially those who are travelling from afar can use the concierge service to ease the process of bookings. The information desk will assist with restaurant bookings, special requests for balcony views, and will also take in advance bookings for parking spots. The contact number for the concierge service is: 06 511 7011

Visitors will be able to satisfy their taste buds from a variety of eateries at any of the scattered outlets, such as: Al Rawi Café, Pizzaro, TGI Friday’s, Shakespeare and Co, Tim Hortons Café, Sutis, Zahr El Laymoun, Caribou Coffee, Al Fanar Restaurant & Café, and Ushna Restaurant.