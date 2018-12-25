SSSD launches eighth ‘Voluntary Harvest Camp’

The Camp, which will run until January 3, 2019, targets children from the group age 6-12 years.

Faiza Khabbab, director of the camp affirmed that the camp aims to provide children volunteers with several experiences to enhance their skills and raise their knowledge level. She added that the camp also focuses on entertainment learning methods to achieve the aspired results.

She continued that seven voluntary opportunities amounting to 20 and 40 voluntary hours for children and adults consecutively have been proposed. These opportunities include social and cultural programmes for the purpose of enabling children to develop their skills and encouraging them to adhere to voluntary work.

The Harvest Voluntary Camp is an opportunity to harvest volunteer hours through a group of voluntary work to instill the value of volunteering and social solidarity in children.