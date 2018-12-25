Sharjah Police release 2468 impound vehicles

  • Tuesday 25, December 2018 in 7:00 PM
  • Maj. Gen. Marzooq Khalfan Al Naqbi
Sharjah 24: The Department of Traffic and Patrols of the Sharjah Police General Command has released 2468 out of 5106 impounded vehicles, which had been kept at offender's homes in Sharjah in 2018 after fulfilling the specified impounding period.
The release stems from the Sharjah Police’s continuous efforts to provide the best services to its customers and improve its quality for public convenience.
 
Maj. Gen. Marzooq Khalfan Al Naqbi, director of the vehicle reservation branch, traffic and patrols department, said that Sharjah Police is constantly developing its services and facilitating procedures to achieve its strategic objectives, which are in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to enhance customer’s satisfaction with services delivered.
 
Major Al Naqbi noted that the vehicles were seized due to a host of serious violations, such as driving with an expired licence, exceeding the maximum speed limit, jumping red signal, overloading passengers and other offenses.