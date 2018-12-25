Sharjah Police release 2468 impound vehicles

The release stems from the Sharjah Police’s continuous efforts to provide the best services to its customers and improve its quality for public convenience.

Maj. Gen. Marzooq Khalfan Al Naqbi, director of the vehicle reservation branch, traffic and patrols department, said that Sharjah Police is constantly developing its services and facilitating procedures to achieve its strategic objectives, which are in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to enhance customer’s satisfaction with services delivered.

Major Al Naqbi noted that the vehicles were seized due to a host of serious violations, such as driving with an expired licence, exceeding the maximum speed limit, jumping red signal, overloading passengers and other offenses.