Al Himriya Municipality implements advanced courses in "safety procedures"

During the courses, training specialists gave detailed explanation of the symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest and the use of automated external cardiac shock devices.

Ebtisam Saif Al Shamsi, Head of the Occupational Health and Safety Department at the Municipality, explained that the trainers identified the stages to be considered during case stabilisation operations and others requiring quick assistance, in order to develop the capabilities of the staff and qualify them to deal with similar cases. Trainers also introduced those involved in the training course on how to use the evacuation chair, which is designed to move the casualties to the lower floors easily and deal proficiently and professionally with their condition until the arrival of paramedics or ambulance.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, stressed that the Municipality is keen to develop the capabilities of its employees in the areas related to public safety in accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health System (OHSAS18001) it has obtained.

Al Shamsi added that the scope of work of the Occupational Health and Safety Department in the Municipality extends to the recreational areas of the eastern and western neighbourhoods on Al Hamriya Beach, the Municipality's external buildings and employees’ residences. He continued that the department ensures the safety requirements in the playground areas of the public gardens and the beach through commensuration of their fitness and aptness to children’s safety and security.