Al Hamoudi: More than 80 participants in the brainstorming session of the Eastern Region Police

Col. Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi in a statement for “Sharjah24”: “We were honoured by the presence of His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police and the Director General of Police Operations and his deputy. The meeting included more than 80 participants from both gender and made important recommendations that we will implement through our future initiatives."

Al Hamoudi said on the objectives of the meeting, which is to keep pace with the strategic goals of the Ministry of Interior, raise the sense of safety, reduce the deaths of accidents to other goals related to the safety of the individual and society.