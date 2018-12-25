Al Obed: Sharjah Police staff dialogue sessions are a key for the development of plans, initiatives

Al Obed explained in a statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a brainstorming session organised by the Eastern Region Police Department Tuesday in Khorfakkan; such events are preparing for the preparation of management initiatives next year.

Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Obed pointed to the objectives of the brainstorming sessions, which are headed by the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to be UAE on the list of the best countries in the world in terms of security and safety.

Director of the Eastern Region Police Department added that the meeting was also aimed at discussing ideas that would reduce the rate of theft crimes and reduce death rates in traffic accidents.