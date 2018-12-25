Al Shamsi: Sharjah Police is eager to listen to the ideas and suggestions of its employees

Al Shamsi said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a brainstorming session organised by the Eastern Region Police Department that “such events are an ideal opportunity to discuss the constructive ideas that contribute to the development of plans and tools in various police departments”.

Al Shamsi praised the remarkable response and interaction in the discussions of the session, which dealt with many topics aimed at strengthening the foundations and elements of security in the region.