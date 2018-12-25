Sharjah Police of the Eastern Region organises a brainstorming session for its employees

The meeting was attended by 90 employees from various departments, traffic, criminal and administrative branches at the management level.

The aim of the session was to stimulate the ideas of employees and encourage them to put forward their proposals on programs and events for 2019, and included two main axes; the first axis represented in raising the sense of security, while the second axis discussed ways to reduce mortality and increase the awareness of traffic.

During the session, a group of discussions was held with the opinion on the ideas put forward, in order to reach the creative ideas that will provide everything that is new in the development and improvement of police and security work, while the outcome of the meeting was positive.