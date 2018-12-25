Kalba Beach… a place for recreation in the nature

The camping phenomenon on the beach is not new to the Kalba city, which has a long tradition in this context, being a favorite resort and camping area for many citizens from different parts of the country.

Kalba's beach has been marked by development, with an impressive expansion of more than twice, providing a more spacious space to stay on its shores and enjoy the charming nature of rarely available beaches.

The development of the beach did not stop at increasing the area accompanied by a noticeable in demand, especially during the holidays; but the local authorities sought to keep abreast of this influx with aesthetic touches, including the planting of some trees, and provided with many recreational games needed by children.

Beach accommodation is an ideal opportunity to monitor the fishermen's movement every day as they seek to make a living from the sea, and enjoy the atmosphere of the seagrass trekking in their usual flight while extracting the catch.

Camping, which has significantly flourished in conjunction with school holidays, is not a problem for Beach lovers where the beach is located close to one of the city's most lively streets, within minutes, all the needs of the resident can be bought from the shops and restaurants of Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi Street. The vegetable, fruit and fish market is also on the beach.