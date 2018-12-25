SPL curates a series of training and entertainment events to raise users’ knowledge

SPL also organised an open day that included a ‘Doll Making’ workshop in collaboration with ‘Mawadah Foundation’. The children made beautiful dolls using simple tools with innovative techniques, which they donated to refugee children worldwide. The workshop represents a symbolic message of philanthropy and solidarity, with their less fortunate peers who were forced out of their countries.

In addition, the open day entailed of ‘Rawi’ (storytelling) show, which featured Abdul Nasser Al Tamimi, who shared many stories that catered to people of all age groups. It also included engaging competitions that featured many questions, challenges, and riddles which kept the participants thinking. Valuable prizes were allocated to winners.

An all-girl training seminar on ‘Vocational Qualification’ was organised in collaboration with Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) and conducted by Rashid Obaid Al Salami. The seminar targeted high school and university students, who are keen to explore information on labour market and job opportunities, as well as learn about skills and talents that are needed to find a good job.

SPL organised a reading session titled ‘A Cloud of Joy’, conducted by author Maitha Al Muhairi, who discussed her book of the same title which was followed by an interactive training workshop on writing that targeted SSEF girls and explored topics featured in that book. The participants explored the phases of writing a story and by the end of the workshop, each participant had their own hand-made booklet.

Sara Al Marzouqi, Manager of SPL, said: “At SPL, we continually organise our monthly events aimed at nurturing the knowledge of library users across all age groups. We aim to curate a fun-filled edutainment environment. This December, we organised a series of events that saw a huge footfall of participants who engaged interacted with different activities.”

The Sharjah Public Library was established as a private library in 1925 by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, under the name ‘Al Qasimiyah Library’. Its location has since changed several times, from Al Hisn Square under the Mudeef Building to Sharjah City Municipality, then to Africa Hall, to Sharjah Cultural Centre and Sharjah University City.

In May 2011, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new building of the library at the Cultural Palace Square, under the title ‘Sharjah Public Library’. The new facility contains more than half a million books in multiple languages across numerous fields, including science, humanities, art and literature, with branches in Kalba, Wadi Al Helou, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.