SEC approves the agreement to regulate the route of Al Etihad train in the Emirate

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The council approved the organisational structure of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, after reviewing the departments, divisions and administrative divisions that have been developed to serve the objectives and vision of the Authority in providing the best services.

The Council adopted the Agreement on the Organisation of the Etihad Rail in the Emirate of Sharjah to be signed between the Sharjah Planning and Survey Department and the Etihad Rail Company.

The Council reviewed the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council on the Sharjah Sports Council policy, which is in its entirety in support of the Sharjah Sports Council's efforts to upgrade its services and develop them to serve the development in various fields, especially sports.

The Council approved the amendments of the Sharjah Consultative Council on the Regulation of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and directed the draft law to be referred to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

The Council was briefed on the agenda of the 7th Ordinary Session of the 9th Legislative Session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, 27 December 2018, and will discuss the policy of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council approved the operation and management agreement of Khalifa Al Hamza Private School in Al Madam Region, to be signed between the Sharjah Education Council and the Bukhater Foundation for the Management and Development of International Education, which aims to work on preparing the school with high professionalism of the academic and educational aspects and management of the school in accordance with the legislation in force in the field of education.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah had earlier set up a private school named Khalifa Al Hamza Private School in the Al Madam area, in memory of Khalifa Abdullah Al Hamza, who passed away after a drowning accident at his school in Sharjah.

The Council issued Resolution No. 35 of 2018, amending Executive Decree No. 5 of 2018, on Charges and Fees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued also the Resolution No. 36 of 2018 on amending the Executive Regulations of Law No. 6 of 2015 on the Human Resources of the Emirate of Sharjah.