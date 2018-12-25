SDHR implements 26 rehabilitation programs in January

The programs are implemented in accordance with the requirements of the labour market and according to the curricula and standards that are adopted locally and globally, aiming to raise the efficiency of the members and develop their skills to qualify them to enter the labour market.

The programs target all educational qualifications of job seekers listed in the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources.

Six rehabilitation programs will be implemented in the City of Sharjah. Four rehabilitation programs will be implemented in the Central Region of Al Dhaid and Al Madam. In the Eastern Region of Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al-Hisn, 16 rehabilitation programs will be implemented.