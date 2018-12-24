Mesmerising New Year’s eve celebrations at Al Noor Island

The lush green island flanked by the azure waters of the Khalid lagoon promises guests an evening of luxurious dining against an ambient backdrop of live music, followed by a countdown to the new year, and shoreline views of the spectacular fireworks show at the stroke of midnight.

What sets this destination apart from any other in the country is the fact that this 45,470 sqm development by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has brought nature, art and entertainment together to coexist in perfect harmony.

“The experience of being surrounded by these unique elements, dining with friends and family under the glow of Sharjah’s sky during New Year’s Eve fireworks at Al Noor Island shore, will be nothing short of spectacular” says Mahmoud Rashid Al Suwaidi, General Manager of Al Noor Island.

“The New Year’s Eve festivities will begin at 10:00 pm and continue for 2.5 hours, allowing guests to enjoy their dining experience at a leisurely pace, while immersing themselves in the serenity of their surroundings, with live music playing throughout the night. The island is also strategically located in a way that it offers the best seats in the house for the Al Majaz Waterfront fireworks” he adds.

At AED 275 for adults and AED 150 for children from 3-12 years of age, tickets to the new year gathering need to be pre-booked with the Al Noor Island management, via email, [email protected] e, or by calling the following numbers: 050 210 3780; 06 506 7000. Tickets can also be purchased physically at Al Noor Island ticketing kiosk.

For more information, visit alnoorisland.ae.

The island is open to visitors from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays, and 9:00 am until midnight on weekends. The island’s famous Butterfly House, which is home to some of the most exotic regional and international varieties of butterflies, is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.