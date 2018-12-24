SCI in Dibba Al Hisn Spends AED 2.25 million within 3 months

Ali Mohammed Al Salami, Director of SCI in Dibba Al Hisn said: management has always supported projects and needy cases through its extensive plans and operations, internally and externally.

He added that the total amount paid by the Charity in the last three months reached to 2.25 million dirhams, while the projects cost 1.6 million dirhams, covering 117 projects, including 75 wells, 15 mosques, 4 classrooms and a poor house. Al-Salami pointed out that the internal help reached to 665 thousand dirhams, benefiting 180 families, and distributed the (expiation of an unfulfilled oath) to 100 families. The management distributed 92 school bags and food for 100 families, and new cases of sponsorship were registered externally, benefiting 54.

He stressed that the Charity continues to support the cases and projects, both internally and externally, and that it is based on its vision to lead in providing social and humanitarian services and work to achieve the best response to the wishes and needs of the needy. And access to needy cases and provide support, in accordance with the guidance of the Board of Directors of the SCI, indicating that the Department of Dibba Al-Hisn will raise the level of community awareness, and urged the benefactors to spend at a time of increasing cases.

Al-Salami called on benefactors, philanthropists and donors to provide support to the needy and destitute, and that they are an opportunity to provide help to other segments of society, which make them happy and optimistic, besides, it will destroy barriers between different segments of society and spread affection among them, through donations and understanding the charity, explaining that the management of SCI in Dibba Al Hisn seeks to improve its performance, training and rehabilitation of staff to raise the level of work within the branch.