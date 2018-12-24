Sharjah’s Souq Al Jubail to celebrate Three years of freshness and healthy living

To be hosted in the fish auction area, the celebration will witness live entertainment and themed activities from 25-27 December at 6:00 pm, making the occasion joyful and memorable for members of all ages.

The main highlight of the celebration will be the colourful lighting, featured on the exteriors of the building.

“It’s been three years we first started our operations in Sharjah, and the journey has been phenomenal. As frontrunners of the fresh food concept in the UAE, we have not only created a niche for ourselves but also introduced our visitors and customers to healthy living. The past three years have been splendid and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, we have developed the concept that matches our ethics and beliefs as well as enhanced our operations based on our core values,” said Eng Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail.

Since inception, Souq Al Jubail has secured thousands of consumers and partnered with several local and regional non-profit organisations to offer its services to the community. Over the past three years, SQAJ has also focused heavily on progressing its technology's capabilities, resulting in the launch of cutting-edge tools and techniques that not only safeguard and protect food but has also strengthened its position in the industry.