His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the implementation of a number of development projects for beaches and family entertainment across different areas of the emirate.

This was announced by His Excellency Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of SPWD in a speech on Sunday via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio.