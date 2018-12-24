Khorfakkan Municipal Council: Fencing Al-Loualiyah Beach promotes safety of visitors

Sharjah 24: The Khorfakkan Municipal Council, has highlighted the importance of fencing the beach of Al-Loualiyah in Khorfakkan, which was recently completed by the Municipality, stressing that the decision provide the safest and most enjoyable environment for the visitors.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council stressed on the Municipal Council’s keenness to ensure the safety of the public, adding that the new implemented project takes into account the importance of the around areas, maintaining the beach importance as an attractive destination for several visitors. 
 
Al Naqbi added that a number of facilities were added in the beach area to serve the visitors, including a number of bathrooms, a modern cafeteria and recreational games for children.
 
Al Naqbi concluded to call on the public to preserve the environment and abide by the law that aims to secure and enhance the safety of the individual and society.