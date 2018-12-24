Khorfakkan Municipal Council: Fencing Al-Loualiyah Beach promotes safety of visitors

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council stressed on the Municipal Council’s keenness to ensure the safety of the public, adding that the new implemented project takes into account the importance of the around areas, maintaining the beach importance as an attractive destination for several visitors.

Al Naqbi added that a number of facilities were added in the beach area to serve the visitors, including a number of bathrooms, a modern cafeteria and recreational games for children.

Al Naqbi concluded to call on the public to preserve the environment and abide by the law that aims to secure and enhance the safety of the individual and society.