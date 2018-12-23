SDHR motivates staff to complete their graduate studies

The aim of the session was to motivate staff to complete their studies, discuss the development of human cadres and support them for postgraduate studies, and come up with results on the challenges and difficulties facing them.

The meeting discussed the main topics. The participants also learned about the law of graduate students' vacations, the most important universities and faculties of the university city and the areas of cooperation with them, and the positive results reflected on the work environment as a result of completion of the study.

During the session, discussions were exchanged and staff inquiries were made. The personal experiences of the participants were reviewed and the difficulties encountered in completing the postgraduate studies in conjunction with the government job.