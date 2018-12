The aims of the exercise is to test the fire and safety systems in the building, raise the readiness and awareness of the security and safety procedures, meet the risks in emergencies, crises and disasters of the personnel working in the leadership, and make them in full readiness in the event of sudden accidents.

The successful training took 3 minutes to clear the 3-floor and 25 minutes for the whole operation, from the moment the emergency was announced, until the evacuation was finished.