Sharjah Police organises a lecture to raise awareness about the safety of pedestrian crossing

The lecture focused on how to cross the road through detailed explanation, including walking on the pavement, looking at all directions before crossing, in addition to crossing in specific places and attention to vehicles of various types, as well as focusing on providing a range of awareness messages aimed at traffic safety.

On the sidelines of the event, children's competitions were held with remarkable interaction, and added a lively and active atmosphere to the event, which ended with the distribution of gifts to the participating children.