Sharjah Police, Rafid honuor the Traffic and Patrol Department staff

Colonel Al Naour praised the constructive cooperation and role played by Rafid in the field of simple accident planning on the roads of the Emirate, and the speed of its response when accidents occurred, which has had a positive impact in reducing the congestion on the roads.

Salem Al Madfa, General Manager of Rafid Vehicle Solutions, thanked Sharjah Police General Command, officers and individuals for the cooperation between the leadership and Rafid Company, which aims to improve the development of traffic systems and procedures in the Emirate of Sharjah.