University City hosts activities of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

This came during the meeting which was chaired by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee, at the University City Hall in Sharjah.

The attendees have also discussed the participation’s criteria, the media and marketing plan, schedule of events and activities, and the coordination mechanism with government agencies, the educational and private sectors.

The committee has lauded the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, in supporting the national strategy for innovation, strengthening the UAE's position as a global innovation center, and promoting the development of new methodologies and innovations that enhance the competitiveness of all segments of society.

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Committee of the Sharjah Innovation Month, said that this year's participation will focus on renewable energy, sustainability, healthcare, education, technology, transportation and logistics, that are the cornerstones of innovation.