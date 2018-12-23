Saeed bin Tahnoon visits "Dawahi 7"

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan was received by His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), and His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah bin Hulais Al katbi, Chairman of Al Bataeh Municipal Council.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, and several attendees toured the festival.

During the visit, Al Suwaidi briefed the attendees on the importance of the festival, which is being held for the first time in Al Bataeh area.

For his part, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan has praised the Festival’s activities and participations.

His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi has presented a DSVA’s shield to Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.