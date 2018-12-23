SPSA a campaign to highlight importance of installing "smoke detectors"

Sharjah 24: As part of its strategy to ensure a safe and secure society, The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA) launched a campaign to raise awareness among all segments of society about the importance of installing "smoke detectors" systems to address fire risks and reduce the number of injuries.
Commenting on the initiative, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority said that the Authority seeks to spread and promote the responsibility for disseminating a culture of prevention, safety and security among the public through launching awareness campaigns throughout the year.
 
Stressing on its impact on the safety of individuals, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi has further highlighted the great importance of this campaign, adding that it helps increase awareness about fires in your community. 