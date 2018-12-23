SPSA a campaign to highlight importance of installing "smoke detectors"

Commenting on the initiative, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority said that the Authority seeks to spread and promote the responsibility for disseminating a culture of prevention, safety and security among the public through launching awareness campaigns throughout the year.

Stressing on its impact on the safety of individuals, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi has further highlighted the great importance of this campaign, adding that it helps increase awareness about fires in your community.