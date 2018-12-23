Al Hamriyah Club launches training programme to qualify players

The training programme will consist of eight different axes starting from the 24th of December and will continue on the 27th of January.

The programme contains a wide range of national, scientific, educational, cultural and administrative activities, as well as several other activities related to innovation and information technology.

Aiming to developing and enriching information of the Club’s players in various fields, the programme’s activities will be organised and delivered by a group of the Club’s staff and trainers along with other trainers and collaborators.

Commenting on this, Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, said that the training programme comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to empower several players and young people in all fields.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the training programme aims to enhance the national identity of the participants, improve their skills and training experience, and develop their educational achievement.