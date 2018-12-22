LSDA unveils its 2019-2023 strategic plan

This comes within the framework of the Authority’s efforts to improve the quality of the work environment in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Supervised by Team Power International, the development plan analysed the impact of the external environment on the performance of the Authority, and a comprehensive assessment of the Authority's points of strength and weakness, as well as the development of the institutional work model.

The announcement was made during a panel discussion held at the Authority’s headquarters in Sharjah, in the presence of Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of LSDA, and representatives of the strategic partners of the Authority.

Al Qaseer stressed that the Authority has been able, over the past years, to raise awareness of the importance of adhering to the rights and laws of the workers' groups through coordination with all governmental bodies and the private sector, who are strategic partners of the Authority. He added that this contributed to providing an attractive investment environment, pointing out that such a thing would undoubtedly have not been achieved without the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He explained that the Authority has been working in accordance with clear strategic plans to improve the quality of work and its environment both at the level of the internal body and in its dealings and external relations, which are part of the process of developing the five-year strategic plan currently being carried out by the Authority.

He added that LSDA meeting was aimed at identifying the views and proposals of the strategic partners and that the Authority’s adoption of a new work strategy will enhance its transparency and improve the quality of its work environment and helps it achieve its objectives.

Dr. Kasim Kanakri, CEO of Team Power International explained that organisations and institutions need to periodically review their strategic plans to know what has been achieved and to learn about their strengths and weaknesses. This applies to the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, which succeeded in completing the first stage of its strategic plan which resulted in several key outputs that could be said to be the backbone of the five-year strategic plan.

He stressed that LSDA is committed to implementing the details of the strategic plan, which will enhance its presence and contribute to its transfer to other levels.