Saeed and Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi attend Al Zaabi and Al Marashdeh weddings

Sharjah 24: Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan and Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, attended in Kalba Friday evening, the weddings of Rashid Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Zaabi to the daughter of Nasser Ahmed Al Ya’qoubi Al Zaabi, and Mayed Ahmed Mohammed Saeed Al Zaabi to the daughter of Abdullah Salem Juma Al Marashdeh.
A number of high – ranking officials, dignitaries and a host of invitees also attended the wedding ceremony.
An array of folkloric, heritage and traditional songs were played during the wedding ceremony.