While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Tiba in Dhaid, Their Highnesses expressed their heartfelt condolences and solace to the family of the deceased. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Also offering condolences along Their Highnesses were Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal Al Qasimi, Sheikh Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, a number of senior officials and dignitaries.