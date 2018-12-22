SEWA enhances cooperation with Khorfakkan Sports Club

This came when Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, received a delegation from Khorfakkan Sports and Cultural Club’s Board of Directors headed by its chairman Abdul Aziz Abdullah Nasser Al Nuaimi.

During the meeting, which was held at SEWA headquarters, the two sides also discussed use the latest technologies that provide energy and water consumption to the Khorfakkan club.

Dr. Al Leem stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two sides, especially in the fields of community awareness programmes and methods of energy and water conservation, as well as the importance of sports for employees and various segments of the community.

They also reviewed several proposals that achieve the objective of the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority in the provision of awareness and education programmes that concern the family and all its members and enhance cooperation.

Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of joint cooperation with all government agencies as part of the club's endeavour to provide the best services and a safe and healthy environment for all members and visitors of the club.

At the end of the meeting, the Khorfakkan club presented a shield and a certificate of appreciation to Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority for its continuous efforts in supporting the activities and projects of the club.