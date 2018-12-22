Sharjah Ruler attends AUS Fall 2018 Graduation Ceremony

He pointed out that all resources needed to attract the distinguished talents and competencies have been made available along with the establishment of specialised research institutes and centers, to achieve scientific and research goals, and to provide opportunities for institutions and companies to benefit from the outputs of scientific research in the productivity and service sectors.

His Highness’ words came while attending the AUS 2018 Fall graduation ceremony of 599 students, held Saturday, at University City Hall in Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the graduates and said, “We are pleased today to share the joy of our sons and daughters their achievements awash with pride and eager for a promising future filled with hope and success."

He also congratulated the graduates’ parents who have made great efforts to witness these distinguished moments, which they have long awaited to see their sons and daughters picking up the fruits of years of effort and perseverance to acquire knowledge and develop skills.

Hailing AUS development and distinction in the fields of scientific research and innovation, His Highness said: “We are very proud as we see AUS steadily progressing toward achieving our vision for it, taking the lead regionally in teaching and scientific research, and promoting innovations that have a positive impact on the development of society. We are also proud to see our students and graduates, for over two decades, winning many awards in local and international competitions in various fields, proving their excellent capabilities in positions they occupy at all levels, in the government and private sectors inside and outside the country.”

His Highness stressed the continued support of the university in various academic and scientific fields and the development of research facilities, saying: "In continuation of our support for the University's efforts to promote and develop scientific research, and stemming from our firm belief in the importance of scientific research’s results in dealing with the challenges facing our societies, and increasing our competitiveness in the knowledge –based economy, we have made available all the necessary resources to attract distinguished academic, technical and administrative staff to expand the scope of doctoral programmes in various fields, and to establish institutes and centers. We are also currently developing the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, to achieve our in-depth research and scientific objectives, and to give the institutions and companies operating in our region a wider scope for the effective and rapid utilisation of the outputs of scientific research in the productive, service, social and other sectors.

“As you pay farewell to the university stage and commence the stage of giving and participating in building, we would like to remind you of the responsibility entrusted in you. You must preserve the values and principles of our societies, and respect and appreciate the noble work. We are confident that the knowledge you have gained and the experiences you have accumulated during your studies at the best universities - AUS- will reward you for success in your future lives,” His Highness added.

His Highness called on graduates to stay in touch with the university before concluding his speech by thanking the members of the Board of Trustees, the University's professors and all its employees for their continuous efforts in further developing their level of excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve congratulated the graduates for their achievement, and reviewed the University's current focus on research and innovation.

Then, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the students of the various degrees and delivered the certificates to them.

The graduation ceremony saw the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Seaport and Customs Department; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office.

Also attending the ceremony were Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court; Mohammed Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Department of Protocol and Guesthouses; members of AUS Board of Trustees; several heads and directors of government bodies, members of the academic and administrative staff as well as a large host of graduates’ parents and relatives.