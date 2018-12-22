“Sleeping Beauty” spread love and sacrifice values among children

Through a theatrical presentation of this popular fairy-tale, the younger members of the crowd were brought closer to the emotions of love and sacrifice, in a way relatable to them. The show is part of the ‘World of Stories’ series, a collection of children’s edutainment theatre shows running at Al Qasba Theatre until December 2019.

The actors mingled with the crowd and took pictures with them, which made the experience more interactive and exciting, especially for the younger lot, who were thrilled to contribute to the proceedings of the play, and also recorded their favourite segments.

In narrating the story of a beautiful princess who falls into an enchanted sleep, and is magically awakened by a young prince, the play enabled children to understand the important messages of the power of love, and the triumph of good over evil.

The ‘World of Stories’ collection contains 13 musicals, which seek inspire children and the youth with positive messages, and build their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Tickets for the plays are available at Al Qasba and Al Majaz information desk, or online at platinumlist.net.

