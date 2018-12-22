Sharjah Press Club helps Journalists hone editing skills

With the participation of 15 journalists from various media organisations, the 3-day workshop discussed advanced editing techniques that help in the preparation of more effective media content. It introduced participants to an editor’s responsibilities, from the stage of collecting information to publication. It outlined creative ways of coming up with a good headline and presenting the context of a news story, as well as various journalistic styles and ways to emphasise the importance of content to the reader.

Highlighting journalistic terminology, the workshop discussed professional and legal rules that must be known by all journalists and how to deal with statements, information, numbers and percentages accurately.

The workshop shed light on the differences between content editing for the press, television, news sites, and social networks.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said the ‘Editing’ workshop is one of a series of training programmes held by the Sharjah Press Club as part of its 2018 plan, in cooperation with leading media institutions at the local and international levels. The workshops are aimed at advancing the capabilities and skills of journalists and media professionals through the discussion of a broad range of topics and aspects of journalism and media, while keeping abreast of latest developments and best international practices, added Allay.

He stressed that the Sharjah Press Club is a major platform in the media and journalism field. It targets students, academics and employees, and organises a variety of events and forums, hosting people with competence and expertise to convey their knowledge to the public and discuss the main challenges and issues in the media arena. At the same time these initiatives enhance public awareness of the need to ensure the credibility of news circulated through social media and support constructive communication between the Emirate’s government entities and workers of various media institutions, he added.