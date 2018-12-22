Sharjah and Dubai police save Asian girl on the brink of suicide

The father of a 20-year-old Asian woman who lives with her family in a residential building in Al Nahda - Sharjah is surprised by a group of police interrogators and police officers who knock on his door at night to inform him that his daughter is about to commit suicide and that they came to save her.

In front of the father's surprise, the police officers were immediately allowed to enter his apartment and accompanied them to his daughter's room, which was closed and turned off. The girl was found to be in a state of extreme depression, by talking to her and calming her down.

Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations at Sharjah Police, stressed the continued efforts of the Sharjah Police and in cooperation with all police services in the country to enhance security and safety by following up on all changes in the attitudes and actions of the members of the community.