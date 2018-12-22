"Happy and Positive" session at Sharjah Police

Sharjah24: Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Bayat, Director of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, witnessed the first session of the "Happiness and Positive" initiative during the working hours at the Mleiha Archaeological Center in Mleiha district in Sharjah, in order to reduce the pressure on the work of staff, and visit the archaeological and tourist areas in the Emirate of Sharjah.
At the beginning of the session, Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Bayat welcomed the attendees, pointing out that the happy and positive work environment is a fundamental and important indicator in any organisation or institution as the main engine that motivates the potential positive energy of the employee to realize excellence and success.
 
Brigadier General Bayat praised the leadership's keenness and its interest in providing a creative work environment that establishes the positive happiness of all employees in various sectors within the country, inspired by the constructive ideas put forth by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai book’s “Reflections on Happiness & Positivity".