Sharjah Municipal Council delegation visits "Dawahi 7" at Al Ramtha Park

His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi briefed the delegation of the Municipal Council of Sharjah on the theme of the "Dawahi 7" Festival and its continuation for the seventh year of communication and aiming to strengthen the family relations with each other in an integrated and family atmosphere.
His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi accompanied the visiting delegation on a tour that included various activities of the festival and the participating pavilions. The delegation participated with the families in the park organised events.