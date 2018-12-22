Sharjah Municipal Council delegation visits "Dawahi 7" at Al Ramtha Park

Sharjah24: His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages and Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department, welcomed the delegation of Sharjah Municipal Council, headed by His Excellency Salem Ali Salem Ahmed Al Muhairi Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council, during his visit to the "Dawahi 7" Festival, at Al Ramtha Park in Sharjah.
His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi briefed the delegation of the Municipal Council of Sharjah on the theme of the "Dawahi 7" Festival and its continuation for the seventh year of communication and aiming to strengthen the family relations with each other in an integrated and family atmosphere.
 
His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi accompanied the visiting delegation on a tour that included various activities of the festival and the participating pavilions. The delegation participated with the families in the park organised events.