Al Hamriyah Municipality conducts inspections of meat outlets

During the inspection tours, the municipality confiscated about 40 kg of meat and fish during the fourth quarter of this year, which are unfit for human consumption, including corrupt and expired.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, said that the Municipality is working to intensify the supervisory role at the level of the technical side of the food by the veterinarians, and to identify the risks associated with meat trading in the sales outlets and control the stages of storage, and supply related technical requirements and controls.