Al Hamriyah Municipality conducts inspections of meat outlets

  • Saturday 22, December 2018 in 9:45 AM
Sharjah24: The inspectors of the Al Hamriyah Municipality carried out a series of inspection tours to the shops and food and consumer outlets, in order to sustain their efforts in the health control in Al Hamriyah area and to ensure the safety of meat and fish and the application of health and food requirements to the highest standards.
During the inspection tours, the municipality confiscated about 40 kg of meat and fish during the fourth quarter of this year, which are unfit for human consumption, including corrupt and expired.
 
Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, said that the Municipality is working to intensify the supervisory role at the level of the technical side of the food by the veterinarians, and to identify the risks associated with meat trading in the sales outlets and control the stages of storage, and supply related technical requirements and controls.