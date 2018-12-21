Al Zubara Suburb Council pays visits to patients in their homes

The initiatives stems from Al Zubara Suburb Council’s role in the community responsibility.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Ghawi AlNaqbi, Chairman of the Council, accompanied by Khalfan Saleh Al Naqbi, Vice-chairman of the Council, members of the council and a number of citizens and residents, took part in the visits.

The visits aimed to strengthen communication between the Council and citizens and to closely learn about their conditions and needs.

Mohammed Al Ghawi stressed the keenness of the Council to enhance communication with the citizens and put forward various initiatives to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to serve families and preserve the well-established social norms.

The Council’s initiative was well received and highly appreciated by the patients and their families who expressed their happiness with the visits.