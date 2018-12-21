‘Community police’ continues its awareness campaign against theft

The campaign, “Watch out so you won’t fall a prey”, is in line with the Ministry of the Interior’s vision to enhance security and safety, and to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world in achieving security and safety.

This campaign is a precautionary and an important measure to prevent crime, in addition to its role to raise awareness and education among the members of the community to provide a preventive security culture against negative behaviours and phenomena, as well as the necessity if the community’s cooperation to protect their property from theft by ill-minded and cold-hearted people.

The campaign included a variety of awareness activities during which brochures were distributed to the public in three languages (Arabic, English and Urdu) on how to protect against the dangers of theft, in addition to spreading awareness through the various media: print, audio, video and electronic.

The Sharjah Police called on the public to report any suspicious acts, threats or extortion to (999) for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases.