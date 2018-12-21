K9 of the Sharjah Police carries out successful practical training

Major Ali Hassan Al Naqbi, Acting Head of Security Inspection, said that the aim of the exercise is to enhance the security and safety of the members of the community through readiness and readiness to deal with all types of communications dealt with by the department.

Major Ali Hassan Al Naqbi added that during the exercise, the strengths and the points of improvement that were dealt with through the exercise were examined to ensure that the best possible results are achieved on the ground and to improve police work to enhance the security and safety of the community.