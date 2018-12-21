Sharjah Airport honours winners of ‘Because We Care’ program

In a ceremony held at SAA’s headquarter, Alya Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Customer Relations in Sharjah Airport Authority, has given the prizes to the winners Sarmad Al Zadjali, Mohammed Shamlan Mohammed and Khalifa Saeed Al Kindi– which are tickets from Air Arabia, in recognition of their participation and interaction with SAA.

Al Shamsi explained that the Airport uses the ideas submitted by customers, passengers and the public to improve services in line with SAA’s vision, which includes promoting a culture of excellence by adopting state-of-the-art solutions and technologyin order to provide world-class services.

Ms. Al Shamsi thanked all the participants for their ideas and suggestions. She also thanked Air Arabia, which sponsors the program and provides the prizes since it’s launch.

SAA launched the ‘Because We Care’ program to encourage customers and users to express their opinions about the Airport’s services and facilities. SAA users can submit their suggestions via Sharjah Airport website (www.sharjahairport.ae), by filling out the questionnaires distributed in the departures and arrivals areas, using the mobile device through which the airport employees conduct direct interviews with customers, via the smartphone application or through social media sites.