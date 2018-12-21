Sajaya proudly gives 40 young female leaders to the UAE

The programme ran from 15-20 December and was held under the theme ‘Self-worth’.

The leadership camp comprised an array of workshops on realising one’s self-worth, the art of communication, boosting self-esteem and self-confidence. The camp’s theme is based on Sajaya’s vision to enhance leadership skills of young ladies, and help them discover their talent and reach their true potential. The participants learned that the most important aspect of true leadership comes from one’s ability to inspire and positively impact people’s lives.

Sheikha Aisha Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, said: “Our constant endeavour is to inspire our girls to choose the right path for themselves one that will help them truly discover who they are and lead them to success. The camps and training programmes we organise throughout the year are aimed at enhancing their qualities of empathy and tolerance, recognise their unique skills, and learn how to communicate with others effectively as well as appreciate them. Our future lies in the hands of the youth, and it is important that we teach them the values they will need to impact society positively.”

In her speech during the closing ceremony, Her Excellency Hessa Bu Hmaid praised Afaaq Leadership Camp, saying: “Over five years, the camp has succeeded in training and mentoring a group of talented young leaders whom we are proud of. The UAE celebrates initiatives like Afaaq, which have such great value for society.

"All 40 young ladies who have graduated from this camp are role models for young Emiratis, and have an added responsibility to work more dedicatedly to earning the Emirati woman more respect and recognition in every field. Our female nationals are instrumental to realising the UAE 2021 Vision and are contributing steadfastly to the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 to be the best country in the world."

The camp dedicated a day to community service to foster the values of social action and giving among participating girls, who among performing other charitable activities, distributed food to workers at the Al Noor Mosque area in Sharjah. The activity was held in collaboration with the Sharjah Municipality.

In another initiative themed ‘Visiting Patients’, the girls visited patients at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, where they freely interacted with patients, enthusing them with positivity and a renewed spirit for recovery. The girls also visited the Local Council at the Heart of Sharjah, where they engaged in an open dialogue with elderly people about the past, present and future. In yet another initiative, the girls spent a day feeding and tending to pets at the Sharjah Cat and Dog Shelter.

Sponsored by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the camp comprised edutainment tours and trips to many heritage sites in Heart of Sharjah, such as Bait Al Naboodah Museum and Sharjah Calligraphy Museum. The move was aimed at strengthening patriotic spirit, as well as enhancing their capability of identifying with their nation and its values.