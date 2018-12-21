Oxford confers the title of "Honourary Professor" to Rashid Al Leem

The Academy also awarded him the Socrates Medal after his distinguished participation at the European Business Conference in Oxford and his presentation at the Oxford Hall in Britain, attended by a large number of academics and researchers from more than 20 countries.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem praised the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE recognised the leading role in the field of development, education and sustainable development in accordance with the highest international standards in this field.

Al Leem pointed out that the educational, environmental and leadership initiatives in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular and the country in general have the support of good leaders and include all sectors of society. Added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah is the main supporter of development and quality of education and achieving sustainable development.