Khorfakkan Municipality accomplishes Al Rafisa Dam projects

Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi, Director of the Khorfakkan Municipality unveiled that the Municipality's Agriculture Department has completed the project of planting the walkway area parallel to the Al Rafisa Dam Rest Area, one of the city's cutting-edge parks and tourist facilities located between the mountains.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Qadhi affirmed that the project comes within the complementary and beautifying work of the area of the dam, due to the importance of this attractive spot as a growing tourist attraction, and an important respite for the people and visitors Khorfakkan.

She added that the walkway, which extends for about 1500 meters to the mountain village located in the area, is a vital addition to the park and was built in parallel to the western hill of the dam’s lake.

Engineer Al Qadhi pointed out that the efforts of the municipality to enhance the aesthetics of this area include the planting of the mountains surrounding the recreation area and the dam’s lake, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who attaches a considerable attention to the forestation of the mountains in a number of areas and to the environmental and aesthetic benefits expected from transforming it into green spaces that will bring comfort to the people and increase the natural beauty of the city.

In the same context, the Municipality, represented by the Department of Agriculture, is making great efforts to plant the link roads between the recreation and Wadi Shi Square, which in turn has undergone development involving its cultivation and surrounding areas on both sides of the Khorfakkan Road.

Among the areas in which the Municipality is intensifying its efforts for the time being, Al Qadhi said, is the artificial lake area at Khorfakkan entrance which is also witnessing a similar project to create the green carpet area surrounding the four lakes.

She noted that the area to be cultivated is about 46 thousand square meters, and is cultivated with flowers, plants, ornamental trees and grass.