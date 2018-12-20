Sharjah CP honours sponsors, partners and delegations of “Al Amal Camp 29”

This came in his remarks during the ceremony, being held on Thursday, on the honouring of the sponsors, partners, participating delegations and organising committees of the 29th Al Amal Camp, which is organised by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, under the theme (Let us Talk about Disability).

During the honouring ceremony, Sharjah Crown Prince has also praised the significant role of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, stressing on its distinguished efforts in providing rehabilitation and training for persons with disabilities, in line with the emirate of Sharjah’s strategy to promote the sustainable development in the society, ensuring the emirate’s status as an example and model of Age-Friendly Cities.

Commenting on the event, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has further lauded the success and achievements of Al Amal Camp 29, which represents a great opportunity for volunteers who want to work with persons with disabilities and gain experience in this field, ensuring their development at various levels. Sharjah Crown Prince has also affirmed the Camp's importance in raising people's awareness of disability.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah thanked all the sponsors and partners of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services in general and the 29th Al Amal Camp in particular. He stressed that the solidarity among all the society’s sectors will serve to achieve the desired objectives. Sharjah Crown Prince has stressed that the Al Amal Camp 29, aiming to delight children with disabilities and reveal their talents, discusses the future of persons with disabilities.

After the rendition of the UAE National Anthem, the volunteer Aisha Mohammed Hazeem Al Suwaidi, has delivered the SCHS’s speech, during which she has praised the keen patronage and great support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support and empower people with disabilities in all areas. Al Suwaidi has also highlighted the importance of encouraging the inclusion of the people with disabilities in society.

During the participating delegation’s speech, Fadila Al-Haddad from the delegation of the Kingdom of Bahrain has praised the distinguished role of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, highlighting their efforts to achieve the goals of various children from different countries.

During the cemenony, Omar Tarek Al-Rashed, a student of the Kuwaiti delegation, has expressed his pride in participating in Al-Amal Camp this year, stressing on the positive impact of the Camp’s various activities which help in developing their skills.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the SCHS 's partners and sponsors, including the Sharjah Police, Sharjah Municipality (SM), United Arab Emirates University- Al Ain Branch, the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Co-op Society, GIBCA Group, Sharjah Sport Council, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Media Corporation, and Dubai Media Incorporated.

Sharjah Crown Prince also honoured the delegations participating in Al Amal Camp 29, including: the Republic of Turkey, the Kingdom of Bhutan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates; as well as honouring several volunteers from the Camp’s committees.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality; His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council; Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of SCHS; as well as a number of officials and dignitaries in the Government of Sharjah, heads of delegations of participating countries and parents of students.