120 tuition classes at ‘Mleiha Sports Club’

Musabah Saeed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, stressed that the Club keens to look after the players’, aiming to raise their educational grades.

Al Ketbi pointed out that the cultural committee succeeded in providing the needs of the players in order to develop their scientific and educational abilities, and overcome the exams.

Al Ketbi added that the tuition classes were presented by a number of professors who are specialised in Islamic Education, Arabic Language, Science, English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.