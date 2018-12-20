Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi : Household Income & Expenditure Survey meets leadership’s aspirations

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi said that the Household Income & Expenditure Survey 2019 works as a baseline studies that help to measure the social and economic levels of several families, ensuring the knowledge of living conditions among the society and providing a decent life for them,.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi added that the data are a source of information for the compilation of national accounts.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi has expressed his pleasure with this participation, stressing that the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) is keen to support the system of the statistical work in the UAE.