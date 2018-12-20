Sharjah Ruler to attend AUS Fall 2018 Commencement on Saturday

In preparation for the event, a rehearsal was held Thursday, followed by a luncheon in honor of the graduating class to celebrate their achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve congratulated the Class of Fall 2018 and said: “Congratulations Class of 2018. On Saturday, you will be joining our graduates who by then will reach 15,085. As you go out into the real world and make your dreams come true, do come back to your alma mater and help sponsor students here who will be following your footsteps. Congratulations!”

Ahmed Al Riyami, President of the AUS Alumni Association, also addressed the graduates.

AUS has succeeded in becoming a pioneer higher education institution in the region. It has endeavored to develop long-lasting ties with public and private sectors, which is a step toward bridging the gap between higher educational institutions and the job market, both for the present and future generations of students and alumni.

Founded in 1997, AUS has fulfilled His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan’s vision of a quality institution catering to the aspirations and needs of the UAE and the wider Gulf community as a whole. Over the past two decades, the student body has increased considerably, necessitating the launch of two graduation ceremonies per year.