SLC extends Ebriez Beach Bazaar until Saturday

  • Thursday 20, December 2018 in 2:05 PM
  • Ebriez Beach Bazaar 2018
Sharjah 24: Ebriez Beach Bazaar, the one-of-a-kind beachfront festival at the Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC), has extended its dates until Saturday, December 22, in response to a flurry of requests from bazaar-goers and participating vendors alike, who want two more days to shop, eat and enjoy each other’s company.
The timings will remain the same, 5pm daily until 10pm, where top designers like Atasay, Dar Al Zakhrafa, Dar Al Onotha will be offering their latest collections, as well as accessories, perfumes, jewelries, shoes, kaftans, abayas, and more at the SLC beach terrace. 
 
The Sport Complex will be buzzing with activity too, including the make-shift outdoor cinema that will cater to movie buffs; Fitness 180 and Dalouk Wellness Spa will offer a bouquet of fitness and wellness offerings including free consultations and skin analysis; and more. 
 
Cuisine is also taken care of with fresh juices, live-cooking stations, healthy pasta, burgers, hot bubble waffles. What else could possibly make for a wonderful evening outdoors in this great weather!