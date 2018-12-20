Sharjah Chamber strengthen economic relations with Afghanistan

His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, held discussions with His Excellency Khan Wali Khan Basharmal, Deputy Chief of Administrative Office of President, during a meeting that was hosted yesterday (Wednesday) by the chamber, on ways to enhance mutual cooperation in order to develop the relations between the private sectors in both Sharjah and Afghanistan.

The two sides also held discussions on the opportunity of organising an exclusive Business conference at the side-line of the Afghanistan International Investment Summit that will be held in the UAE during January 2019, in order to review and promote the investment opportunities available in Sharjah and Afghanistan. The conference would also serve as an opportunity for businesspeople and investors from both Sharjah and Afghanistan to discuss ways to cooperate and establish joint projects that serves the interests of both sides.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla AlHaji and His Excellency Mohamed Rashid Ali Demas, Boards members of the SCCI; and His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; as well as a number of directors at the chamber. From the delegation’s side, the meeting was attended by a number of officials, including the Acting Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Director General of Customs in Afghanistan.

His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, stressed the keenness of the chamber to provide all types of facilities and opportunities to Afghani businesspeople that are looking to conduct their economic activities in Sharjah.

Al Owais called on the Afghan business community to participate in the exhibitions organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year in order to learn more about the market in Sharjah and the leading companies operating in the emirate. He stated that one of those exhibitions is SteelFab 2019, which will be held during January 14-17. He also suggested to the Afghan delegation to open a trade office in Sharjah, which would aim to help the local business community identify the investment opportunities available in Afghanistan.

His Excellency Khan Wali Khan Basharmal, Deputy Chief of Administrative Office of His Excellency President, praised the brotherly relations between Afghanistan and the UAE, as well as the UAE’s support for the peace efforts in his country. He stated that the Afghan government hopes to attract companies that operate in Sharjah in order for them to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan, such as the sectors of solar energy, aquatic plant technology and mining technology.

Basharmal praised the Sharjah Chamber’s support to Afghan businesspeople and investors in Sharjah. He stressed that his country is keen to provide all types of support to Emirati businesspeople that are looking to invest in Afghanistan, which will help enhance economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two friendly countries.

After the meeting, His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais accompanied the visiting delegation on a tour of the permanent exhibition of local manufactured products located at the SCCI’s headquarters, where they reviewed a wide range of products that are manufactured locally by more than 180 firms and are exhibited through 191 stands.