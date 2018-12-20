“Human Resources”, SYC held a dialogue session

The session was attended by Nada Abdullah Al Turaifi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Youth Council; Abdulla Salem Al Mashawi, Director of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources; members of the SYC; and a number of departments’ Directors and employees.

The session discussed several important topics, like the establishment of the SYC, its important role, and how to link the objectives of the Council with the directions of the Authority. The Council also provided frameworks of cooperation that could benefit the establishment of the Council.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq bin Khadem stressed that this meeting comes reflecting the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting and empowering the youth and involving them in decision-making.